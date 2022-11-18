Sammy Anim Addo Presents Paradise Pac Water To Expensive Boxer

Mr. Sammy Anim Addo CEO of Baby Jet Promotions, Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Manager of John Laryea on Friday presented cartoons of Paradise Pac Water to his ward as he prepares to face Michael Tagoe in a 10 rounds bout at Dezone Resort.

According to Anim Addo who is also an executive member of the Ghana Football Association, the gesture is to inspire and motivate John Laryea to give off his best to win and prepare for the future.

He expressed that there are plans for Laryea to move to the world ranks to face the best of the best in his Featherweight division.

“This is to refresh him after training and the fight, but we have a bigger agenda for him, as we know he is talented and ready to hit the world stage ” he said.

John Laryea thanked the management of Paradise Pac and promised to deliver and move on.

He praised Sammy Anim Addo for the wonderful support over the years.

Laryea who holds the WBO Africa Featherweight title is hopeful of winning, so that he can be ranked among the top 15 in the WBO ranks.

Present were coach Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office Promotions fame and other boxing enthusiasts.

John Laryea will face Michael Tagoe on Saturday at Dezone Resort at Korle Gonno.

There are other mouth watering bouts on the bill.