Sammy Flex Hits Back at Stonebwoy Over ‘Settings Man’ Remarks

Sammy Flex, the outspoken manager of Shatta Wale, has firmly responded to recent comments made by Stonebwoy, who referred to Shatta Wale as a “settings man” during an interview on Angel FM in Kumasi.

Stonebwoy, who shares a well-known rivalry with Shatta Wale, targeted the controversial Freedom Street concert in Kingston, Jamaica, where Shatta Wale performed alongside several prominent Jamaican artists. The “settings man” label was aimed at Wale, a term that implies deceitful actions undertaken for personal gain.

Stonebwoy specifically brought up Shatta Wale’s earlier claim of owning a Rolls Royce, a luxury vehicle that Wale had posed next to in the United States. The car was supposed to be shipped to Ghana, but Stonebwoy pointed out that it never arrived, casting doubts on Wale’s authenticity. “Shatta Wale is a ‘settings man,’ you know? He made a big deal about that Rolls Royce, but it never showed up in Ghana,” Stonebwoy remarked, implying that Wale had orchestrated the whole situation to mislead the public.

However, Sammy Flex was quick to defend Shatta Wale, dismissing Stonebwoy’s criticisms and providing clarification regarding the Rolls Royce incident. Speaking passionately in a video shared by Ghana Songs, Sammy Flex stated, “Stonebwoy needs to understand that there is a difference between ‘settings’ and the kind of work Shatta Wale does. If he thinks Shatta Wale is trying to deceive anyone, then he must know that Wale’s ‘settings’ are on a whole different level.”

Flex went on to explain that the Rolls Royce was indeed bought as a birthday gift for Shatta Wale, but due to shipping and paperwork delays, the car did not make it to Ghana as initially planned. “It was meant to be shipped quietly, not to create a spectacle. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as intended due to paperwork delays,” Flex clarified, urging Stonebwoy to get his facts straight before making such claims.

This war of words between the two artists comes at a time when Shatta Wale’s career is reaching new heights, particularly with his performance at the Freedom Street concert in Jamaica, which generated significant attention. While Stonebwoy criticized the event and its relevance, Sammy Flex pointed out the success of the concert, highlighting the warm reception Shatta Wale received from the Jamaican audience. He also referenced the surge in engagement on Shatta Wale’s social media platforms, arguing that the numbers speak for themselves. “Shatta Wale is not just doing ‘settings.’ He’s creating global milestones,” Flex asserted.

This ongoing feud continues to captivate the Ghanaian music scene, with both Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy maintaining their influence and carving out their respective places in the international spotlight. However, it’s clear that Sammy Flex remains staunch in his defense of Shatta Wale, who he believes is beyond the accusations made by his rival.