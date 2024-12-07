Sammy Gyamfi Accuses NPP of Using Frivolous Allegations to Incite Violence Amid Tensions

Sammy Gyamfi, the Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded robustly to claims made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of resorting to “frivolous allegations” as they sense defeat in the ongoing elections.

Gyamfi’s comments came in response to allegations that the NDC was involved in an incident at Kintampo South, where an Electoral Commission (EC) agent allegedly tore off the details of NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, from several ballot papers.

“The NPP is resorting to frivolous allegations because they sense defeat, and they are using such tactics to incite violence and manipulate the election process,” Gyamfi stated during a press briefing. He dismissed the accusation that the NDC was behind the act, pointing the finger at the Electoral Commission, which is responsible for the conduct of the election.

“This was not the NDC’s doing but an action by an Electoral Commission officer. If anyone is to blame, it should be the EC, not the NDC,” he emphasized.

The incident in question involved an EC official who allegedly issued 15 ballot papers with the details of Dr. Bawumia omitted. The suspect, identified as Joseph Derry, was arrested by police and is currently assisting with the investigation.

Gyamfi’s remarks come amid increasing political tension as the election nears its conclusion. The NDC has continued to push for a peaceful and fair election, while the NPP has raised concerns over alleged irregularities. The NDC spokesperson’s call for accountability and peace underscores the party’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.