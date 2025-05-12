Sammy Gyamfi Apologizes After Dollar Donation to Agradaa Sparks Public Outcry

Sammy Gyamfi, Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has issued a public apology following backlash over a viral video showing him giving U.S. dollars to controversial evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Agradaa.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media, drew sharp criticism from political opponents and the public, with many questioning the appropriateness of a public official making such a gesture especially to a polarizing figure like Agradaa.

In a Facebook statement, Gyamfi described the exchange as a “private act of kindness” and expressed regret that it had become public.

“I sincerely believed this was a personal moment and never intended for it to enter the public domain,” he wrote. “To those offended, I apologize for this unfortunate lapse in judgment.”

He emphasized that the donation was not politically motivated but aligned with his personal principle of assisting people in need.

“My commitment to public service remains unwavering,” Gyamfi added. “I am fully focused on my duties under President Akufo-Addo’s administration to contribute to Ghana’s progress.”

The incident has reignited debates about the optics of public officials handling foreign currency amid Ghana’s ongoing efforts to stabilize the cedi. Critics argue that such actions undermine confidence in the local currency, while others view the controversy as overblown, framing it as an isolated charitable act.

Gyamfi’s apology seeks to quell the uproar, but analysts suggest the episode may prompt closer scrutiny of how government appointees conduct themselves in both public and private interactions.