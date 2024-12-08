Sammy Gyamfi Attributes NDC’s 2024 Election Victory to Divine Intervention

In the wake of the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decisive victory in the 2024 elections, Sammy Gyamfi, the party’s National Communications Officer, attributed a significant part of the success to divine intervention.

Speaking at a gathering with Prophet Owusu Bempah and his followers, Gyamfi expressed deep gratitude for the spiritual support the party received during the election campaign.

“We are immensely grateful for the spiritual support we received,” Gyamfi said. “The victory we celebrate today is not just the result of hard work on the ground, but also the prayers and spiritual guidance of many dedicated pastors and prophets.”

He emphasized that the NDC’s preparations for the election were both thorough and holistic, blending physical campaigning with spiritual endeavors to ensure success. “We engaged in thorough preparations, including spiritual endeavours, to avoid any unforeseen obstacles,” Gyamfi added.

A special mention was made of Prophet Owusu Bempah, whose earlier prediction of a victory for John Dramani Mahama played a central role in the NDC’s belief in their impending success. Gyamfi praised the prophet for his accurate foresight, stating, “Prophet Owusu Bempah has proven to be an indispensable and credible prophet. His prophecy about Mahama’s victory was not just accurate, but also a significant part of the reason we’re celebrating today.”

While the NDC’s campaign was tireless and expansive, Gyamfi stressed that it was the spiritual backing from the clergy that had a profound impact on the election outcome. “We are thankful to the many pastors who gave their time, prayers, and resources to support our cause,” he said. “Their sacrifices and efforts were vital, and they truly deserve recognition for standing by us through this journey.”

Gyamfi’s comments highlighted the unique blend of political strategy and spiritual conviction that shaped the NDC’s approach to the 2024 election, acknowledging the crucial role of the clergy in the party’s victory.