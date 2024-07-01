Sammy Gyamfi Denies Misuse of Party Funds for Miami Trip, Threatens Legal Action

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer of Ghana’s National Democratic Congress (NDC), has vehemently denied allegations suggesting he misused party funds for a lavish trip to Miami with his wife.

Threatening legal action against those behind the accusations, Gyamfi labelled the reports as “ridiculous and purely nonsensical.”

In an interview on Adom TV, Gyamfi provided a detailed account of his activities during the period in question, including attending funerals and organizing events for the party. He clarified that the video circulating online was from a past trip following his marriage, not a recent excursion to Miami funded by the NDC.

“These are just lies from demented minds,” Gyamfi asserted. “I’ve never stayed in Miami for two weeks nor received $42,000 from the NDC for any trip.”

Highlighting his schedule, he stated, “Saturday I was at Mawuena Trebarh’s funeral, Sunday at Suame for our regional organizer’s mother’sorganizer’s funeral, and even hosted NDC 360 on Wednesday in Accra, followed by a court appearance with Dr. Ato Forson on Thursday.”

Gyamfi attributed the allegations to “unemployed NPP foot soldiers” paid to defame him but indicated readiness to pursue legal recourse against those responsible for spreading false information.

“These issues will be settled in court,” Gyamfi affirmed, emphasizing the need for accountability and accuracy in public discourse amidst the political landscape in Ghana.