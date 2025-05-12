Sammy Gyamfi Fell for a Jezebel’s Trap” – Manteaw Defends

Policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw has characterized the viral dollar-dispensing incident involving NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and controversial figure Nana Agradaa as an elaborate setup, drawing biblical parallels to describe the situation.

The controversy erupted after footage showed Gyamfi handing dollar bills to Agradaa a former fraud convict popularly known as “Mama Pat” sparking backlash from NDC supporters questioning the optics of such generosity toward a polarizing figure while party loyalists struggle financially.

In a social media post, the anti-corruption crusader framed the incident as a calculated ambush: “Unfortunate development. Seems like a setup, and he fell for it. I believe lessons have been learned,” Manteaw stated, invoking the Old Testament’s Jezebel narrative to describe Agradaa’s alleged manipulation tactics.

The analogy references the biblical queen notorious for seduction and deception, with Manteaw adding: “Jezebel: An immoral woman who deceives people to get what she wants.” His defense suggests Gyamfi was strategically compromised rather than demonstrating poor judgment.

The incident has exposed internal tensions within the NDC, with grassroots members questioning resource allocation. While Manteaw’s intervention provides political cover for Gyamfi, it simultaneously reinforces public perceptions of Agradaa as a master manipulator a characterization likely to fuel ongoing debates about the intersection of money, morality, and political strategy in Ghana’s volatile landscape.

As the fallout continues, the episode serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of political figures engaging with controversial personalities, where every interaction carries potential reputational consequences in today’s hyper-scrutinized digital age.