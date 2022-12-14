Sammy Gyamfi must explain how he makes his money – Pablo

George Opare Addo, a recently re-elected National Youth Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC, has publicly questioned Sammy Gyamfi, another Executive, on where his income comes from.

On Live Radio with Mugabe Maase, George Opare Addo, who narrowly defeated Yaw Brogya Genfi to win reelection, claimed that Sammy Gyamfi and not Brogya should have been the opponents in the election.

Later, Mr. Opare Addo dared Sammy Gyamfi to justify his ownership of the opulent property on air.

Regarding this election, I ran against a young lad from Airport Hills rather than Brogya, as I promised to do today. I challenged Sammy Gyamfi and prevailed. He’s a little boy. He cannot compare to me in any way because I have lived a good life. He’s a little boy. said Pablo.

Sammy Gyamfi publicly supported his friend Yaw Brogya Genfi in the party’s just-concluded Women and Youth elections, but he fell short by 25 votes. Sammy Gyamfi has turned into a hurdle that Opare Addo must overcome, according to Opare Addo, who is not happy with him.

Yes, Sammy Gyamfi has now turned into a barrier and is getting in the way, and this is my second term.

“Yes, Sammy Gyamfi has now turned into a hurdle in my path, and this being my second term, I won’t laugh at him! Those that are an obstruction in my path will be removed by me. All that we will witness is action. Take immediate action. said Opare Addo.

The reelected NDC youth leader, also known as Pablo, requested that Sammy Gyamfi describe his occupation and how he built a house in Airport Hills.

“Mugabe, find out from Sammy Gyamfi what work he performs and how he built a mansion at Airport Hills.” He queried.

Opare Addo disclosed prior, unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation with Sammy Gyamfi.

“Ask him to meet with me at my Dzorwulu office; I called him twice. FM felt at peace. In order for us to work together, I invited him over so that we could sit and discuss. What then is my crime? Opare Addo made known.

Ask Sammy Gyamfi if Opare Addo was lying when she said, “I informed him (Sammy Gyamfi) that the situation where he passes the other way when I pass one way will not help the party and I want is to work together to bring NDC to power.”