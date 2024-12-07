Sammy Gyamfi Responds to NPP’s Allegations on EC Official’s Arrest

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the arrest of an Electoral Commission (EC) official in the Kintampo South Constituency, who is under investigation for issuing faulty ballot papers during the ongoing general elections.

Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC’s National Communications Officer, rejected claims made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that the NDC was involved in the incident. He stressed that the official in question does not work for the NDC, calling the allegations “frivolous” and accusing the NPP of trying to shift blame as it faces the possibility of defeat.

“The EC is an independent body, and if one officer makes a mistake, it does not constitute a rigging plot. The NDC has no connection to this,” Gyamfi remarked during a press conference. He further criticized the NPP for what he deemed a desperate attempt to create diversion and deflect attention from their own challenges.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐄𝐂 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐎 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 pic.twitter.com/TpybWYJEUw — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2024

Earlier, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the Bawumia team, had called for the prosecution of the EC official involved, stating that NPP agents and police were vigilant to prevent any interference in the electoral process. Aboagye also warned those allegedly plotting with the NDC to disrupt the election that a strong system was in place to detect and address any irregularities.

The Police have confirmed the arrest of the EC official, Dery Joseph, who is accused of issuing approximately 15 ballot papers that omitted the face of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station.

As voting continues across Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a national address, urged Ghanaians to vote peacefully and cooperate with the Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a smooth and credible election.