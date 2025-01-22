Sammy Gyamfi Vows to Prioritize Transparency and Stakeholder Engagement at PMMC

Ghana’s aimed at fortifying the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), the government has appointed Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., as the new Managing Director.

With his vast legal experience and deep expertise in Ghana’s minerals sector, Gyamfi has taken over from Nana Akwasi Awuah, who has held the position for several years. The transition comes at a time when the country is striving to address the challenges of resource governance and ensuring the equitable sharing of mineral wealth.

During a formal introduction to PMMC’s staff, Gyamfi outlined a vision of governance centered on transparency, active stakeholder engagement, and a firm commitment to the equitable distribution of the country’s mineral resources. “PMMC’s role as the custodian of Ghana’s precious mineral resources is of paramount importance,” Gyamfi said. “I am committed to ensuring that we fulfill this responsibility in a manner that benefits all Ghanaians, strengthening partnerships with mining companies, local communities, and regulatory bodies to enhance governance and transparency.”

As Ghana continues to confront the complexities of managing its mineral resources, Gyamfi’s appointment signals the government’s resolve to professionalize and streamline the management of state-owned enterprises. A key aspect of his approach is to foster collaboration among all relevant parties involved in the extractive industries.

Gyamfi, who is also the Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), emphasized that PMMC must be a trusted custodian of the nation’s mineral wealth, while simultaneously exploring new opportunities for growth and diversification. “My primary focus will be to ensure that PMMC remains a trusted custodian of the country’s mineral wealth, while also exploring new avenues for growth and diversification,” he remarked. “We have a responsibility to the people of Ghana to maximize the benefits of our natural resources and to do so in a transparent, accountable manner that serves the national interest.”

A central element of Gyamfi’s strategy will be strengthening PMMC’s engagement with local communities, ensuring that the mineral wealth extracted from the country benefits not just the mining companies, but also the people living in mining regions. “Collaboration and open communication will be at the heart of my approach,” he explained. “We cannot achieve our objectives in isolation, and I am committed to fostering an environment of mutual understanding and shared purpose with the people who live in the shadow of these lucrative mining operations.”

In addition to his efforts to build stronger community ties, Gyamfi pledged to work closely with the government and relevant authorities to align PMMC’s operations with broader national goals for governance reform. “His Excellency, the President has entrusted me with the task of driving forward necessary reforms at PMMC. I am acutely aware of the gravity of this responsibility, and I am ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that we deliver on this mandate,” Gyamfi noted.

In stepping down, outgoing Managing Director Nana Akwasi Awuah reflected on the significant strides PMMC has made under his leadership, particularly in financial management and operational efficiency. Awuah expressed his confidence in Gyamfi’s ability to continue this progress. “The success we have achieved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team,” Awuah said. “With Sammy at the helm, I have no doubt that the company will continue to thrive and reach new heights.”

Joycelyn Mends-Ainoo, PMMC’s Director of Human Resources and Administration, echoed this sentiment, expressing her full support for Gyamfi’s leadership. “We are excited to welcome Sammy Gyamfi to the PMMC family. His expertise and dedication make him the ideal candidate to lead us into the future,” Mends-Ainoo said. “We are ready to work alongside him to achieve our shared goals.”

As Gyamfi embarks on his leadership journey, optimism is palpable among PMMC employees. Ernest Asiedu-Odei, Director of Corporate Planning, highlighted the potential for growth and success under the new leadership. “This is a new chapter for PMMC, and we are ready to embrace the challenge,” Asiedu-Odei stated. “With Mr. Sammy’s leadership, we will strengthen PMMC’s brand as a vital institution in Ghana’s minerals sector.”

The appointment comes at a crucial moment for Ghana’s mining industry, as the nation faces growing calls for the equitable distribution of mineral wealth. Gyamfi’s inclusive agenda will be key to fostering greater public trust in the sector and ensuring that the benefits of Ghana’s rich natural resources reach all citizens.

With high expectations for his tenure, Gyamfi’s ability to effectively implement these reforms will be crucial not only for the future of PMMC but also for the broader objectives of inclusive and sustainable development that the government has set for the extractive industries. As the nation watches closely, PMMC’s performance under Gyamfi’s leadership will be critical in shaping the future of resource governance in Ghana.