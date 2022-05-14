Sampa residents upset over poor road networks

Residents of Sampa in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region are upset over the bad nature of roads in the area, and appealed to the Government to reshape particularly the Sampa-Drobo road.

This would facilitate smooth and easy movements of the people and their economic activities, they said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Friday at Sampa, a town along the Ghana-Ivory Coast border, the residents expressed worry over that the dusty nature of the Sampa town roads was also affecting their health.

“If something was not done to rehabilitate the access roads, the people would be infected with respiratory diseases,” a resident said.

Mr. Charles Benneh, a resident and businessman said the people had no way out because the access roads in the Sampa town were always dusty in the dry and muddy during the wet seasons.

Another resident, Christiana Yaa Owusuaa, yam seller indicated it was extremely difficult for the traders to transport their produce to adjoining communities for sale due to the deplorable nature of the roads linking the communities.

She said commercial drivers were also unwilling to ply the roads linking communities in the area because of the poor conditions of the road networks.

Mr Yaw Boakye, a commercial driver said because the numerous potholes developed on the Drobo-Sampa road, had worsened, they spent much on vehicle maintenance, a situation he added had forced many commercial drivers to stop plying the road.

He, therefore, called on the Jaman North District Assembly to reshape the road to make life better for the people.