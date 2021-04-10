Management and players of Sampdoria FC, a division two football club at Agric-Nzema in the Kwadaso Municipality, have been registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The free registration exercise was carried out by Kwadaso Municipal Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), under the auspices of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.

This was after an appeal was made by the management of the football club to the MP to assist them in enrolling the players onto the NHIS to enable them to have easy access to healthcare services.

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, speaking to the GNA Sports in Kumasi, after observing the enrolment exercise said the gesture was a clear demonstration of his desire to ensure quality healthcare services for the people of Kwadaso.

It was also to help the management and the playing body to get access to quality healthcare delivery.

He said keeping fit was very essential since playing football and engaging in other forms of exercise promotes good health, teamwork, confidence, and unity.

Dr. Nyarko advised the players to be humble, respectful, obedient, and hardworking to make them become better footballers in the future.

He pledged his continued support to the people of Kwadaso and asked them to rally behind him to initiate and implement good policies and programmes that would benefit the people of Kwadaso.

Madam Martha Domfeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kwadaso Sampdoria FC, expressed gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture and asked other MP’s to emulate the gesture to improve sporting activities in their communities.