The chiefs and people of Sampson-Panpanso in the Eastern Region have launched a three-year Development Plan aimed at providing infrastructure to improve the living conditions of the people.

Projects earmarked in the Plan are the provision of potable water, construction of a school, community centre, market, and toilet facility.

The projects are estimated to cost 400,000 Ghana cedis.

Nana Atiemo Akuffo, the Gyaasehene of Sampson-Panpanso near Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District, made this known to the Ghana News Agency at a meeting by residents.

He said the first phase of the school project would see the construction of a day care centre, office and a storeroom to curtail the suffering of mothers and their children from travelling far to access education.

Nana Akuffo said the traditional authorities had provided land for the project and appealed to the Ghana Education Service for support in order to benefit from Government’s Free SHS Policy.

He called on the Member of Parliament, Mr Samuel Aye Paye, the District Assembly, non-governmental organisations and the Hunger Project Ghana to assist.

The Gyaasehene advised the people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols by wearing the nose masks, washing of hands and using sanitizer regularly to improve on their safety.

Pastor Obuobi Jonathan, the Developmental Committee Chairman of the town, commended the Gyaasehene for donating a water tank to the community and appealed to the Ghana Water Company to provide them with mechanised borehole.

He gave assurance of the readiness of residents to provide communal labour to support the projects for their timely completion.