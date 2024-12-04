Sampson Segbedzi’s Team Calls for Disciplinary Action Against Isaac Commey After Controversial Bout

The management team of Sampson Segbedzi, the reigning undisputed Welterweight champion, has formally petitioned the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for disciplinary action against Isaac Commey following an incident during their bout on November 24, 2024, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The highly anticipated match turned contentious as Commey repeatedly violated the rules of boxing, disregarding warnings from the referee about low blows. Tensions escalated further in the fifth round when Commey intentionally headbutted Segbedzi, resulting in the bout being halted prematurely. The headbutt left Segbedzi with injuries that required medical attention.

Segbedzi’s management has requested that the GBA suspend Commey and compel his team to reimburse the GHC 10,025.00 in medical expenses incurred due to the incident. In the petition, the management team expressed concerns about the safety of athletes, stating, “This type of behaviour endangers athletes and disrespects the principles of boxing. We urge the GBA to act decisively to protect the integrity of the sport.”

The GBA has yet to issue a formal response to the petition. However, the incident has sparked renewed calls for stricter enforcement of boxing regulations to ensure fairness and protect fighters’ safety.