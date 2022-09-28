SAMSAL Agency Responsible For Use of Ayat’s Video By GTA

The plot thickens in the on-going matter between Ghanaian artiste, Ayat and the Ghana Tourism Authority over the use of the artiste’s intellectual property – www.entertainmentgh.com is still observing.

In a new twist, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, GTA, has now offered to disclose the identity of the agency that offered elements of Ayat’s video, ‘GUDA’.

In an interview with Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM, Mr. Akwasi Agyemang disclosed that, the agency his firm dealt with in relation to Ayat’s intellectual property is SAMSAL Company Limited

SAMSAL Company Ltd is a Ghanaian design agency founded by Salman Ali and Samson Adu.

In reacting to the latest rhubarb with Ayat, Mr. Agyemang expressed his disappointment in how the artiste is dealing with the matter. According to him, one moment the artiste is ready to have a sit-down, the next moment, he wants the Authority to deal with his lawyer, and then – he makes financial demands.

Mr. Agyemang was confident that his unit has not stolen any product and went through the appropriate mechanism with an Agency to acquire the material that has aired on both local and international platforms since 2019.

He also stated that, he and his unit have made efforts to sit with the artiste together with the Agency to resolve the matter.

“As a unit under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, it will not be appropriate to go to court with an artiste,” he stated.