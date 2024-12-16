Samson Ahi Suggests NPP May Struggle to Regain Power if NDC Executes Plans Effectively

Member of Parliament for Bodi, Samson Ahi, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) may find it difficult to reclaim power in Ghana if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manages its affairs properly.

Speaking on Accra-based Adom TV, Ahi remarked that the NPP’s recent overwhelming victory in the 2024 elections, having won with support from only two regions, raises concerns about the integrity of the voters’ register, particularly in the Ashanti and Eastern regions. He suggested that there might be irregularities in these regions’ electoral processes.

“If the NDC does things right, the NPP may not see power again in their lifetime. A party that was winning elections with just two regions… There is a challenge with the register in the Ashanti Region, and something has to be done about it,” Ahi explained.

Responding to suggestions that voter apathy contributed to the NPP’s defeat in the 2024 elections, Ahi dismissed this notion, asserting that voters from all regions came out in significant numbers to reject the NPP.

Regarding the incoming government under President-elect John Dramani Mahama, Ahi expressed confidence that Mahama’s leadership would dispel the notion that all politicians are the same. He pointed to Mahama’s promise of a new direction for the country, emphasizing the potential of the 24-Hour Economy initiative to provide sustainable jobs, something the Akufo-Addo administration had failed to achieve.