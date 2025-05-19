Samson Anyenini Rejects Debate on Agyapong Commentary, Cites Threats

Media personality Samson Lardy Anyenini has declined requests to discuss his recent analysis of Kennedy Agyapong’s defamation case, following backlash from the politician’s supporters.

The “Samson’s Take” host revealed he reported a threatening call from an Agyapong associate to authorities, according to his social media statement on Monday.

Anyenini’s May 17 editorial on Joy News explained a UK court’s decision to reduce damages against Agyapong in his legal battle with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. The commentary drew sharp criticism from Agyapong loyalists, who accused Anyenini of bias. “I deal with facts and law, not manufactured outrage,” the broadcaster wrote, referencing Agyapong’s past insults against him.

The journalist emphasized his refusal to participate in what he called “pointless shouting matches,” despite multiple interview requests. His stance comes amid growing concerns about media intimidation in Ghana, with the National Media Commission documenting 17 threats against journalists this year.

Ghana’s media landscape faces increasing polarization, particularly around high-profile legal cases involving political figures. The Ghana Journalists Association reports a 40% increase in harassment cases since 2023.