The President of National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, Mr. Samseen Deen has competed with national Wheelchair racing athletes in the “Walk In My Shoe “ #WalkInMyShoe initiative aimed at challenging Able Bodied Persons to compete with Para Athletes in their various disciplines..

The initiative is aimed at raising awareness and getting the general public to appreciate the strength and prowess of PWD. NPC Ghana will use this initiative to promote UKAID funded project Para Sports Against Stigma (PSAS) and equally as a digital campaign in the lead up to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

President raced against Patrick Yaw Obeng – T54 Wheelchair Racer. Multiple Gold, Silver and Bronze medalist in 2003, 2007, 2001, 2015 All African Games and several other World Championship and World Cups. Expected to gain a qualification slot for Tokyo, with Felix Acheampong – T54 Wheelchair Racer. Multiple medalist in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 All African Games, 2018 Commonwealth Games (Full Marathon) and Emmanuel Yaw Boateng – T54 Wheelchair Racer. He also represented Ghana at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the 2011, 2015 All African Games.

It took the President 3min 41 seconds to complete 400m race.

Samson Deen expressed gratitude to the IPC President Andrew Parsons and his team led by Jose Cabo Montes for giving Ghana all the support to impact lives. And also to Jennifer Wong from Loughborough University.

Samson Deen who doubles as President of the Ghana Para Powerlifting Federation used the opportunity to nominate the British High Commissioner to Ghana His Excellency Iain Walker, Ambassador of Japan and the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif for a match with the National Goal Ball Team.