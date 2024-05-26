Samson Deen Lands in Egypt to Inspire Black Challenge for 2024 AAFCON Final

Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, has arrived in Cairo, Egypt, to support and motivate the National Amputee Team, ‘The Black Challenge,’ who have reached the final of the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON).

Mr. Deen, who also serves as the President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC), delivered an inspiring message to the team titled “LIFE IS A HUSTLE.”

In his message, he emphasized perseverance and resilience:

“Life’s a hustle, and nothing good comes easy, but remember, you are not just anyone. You are The Ghana Amputee National Football Team, and your potential for success is limitless. So, hold on and don’t give up in the face of all challenges. Just know that the hard times you are going through now won’t last forever.”

He continued, “The good times are indeed coming with this glorious victory. Your journey is unique. Some succeed because they are destined to, and others because they are determined and focused. You, The Ghana Amputee National Football Team, are a testament to this. Your determination and focus have brought you this far and will lead you to even greater heights.”

Mr. Deen reminded the players and officials that success is no accident:

“It is attained through hard work, perseverance, learning, overcoming obstacles, sacrifice, and unwavering love for the game. Your dedication to the sport sets you apart and makes you a formidable team.”

He urged the team to maintain their focus and unity:

“Keep moving forward, not just for yourself but also for each other. If you give up in the face of difficulties, you give oxygen to and equip those who don’t wish you well. Stand together, united in your goal, and nothing can stop you.”

Mr. Deen also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive attitude during challenging times:

“Always be happy and cheerful in the face of challenging times because those times will undoubtedly pass. Hustle and endure in silence, paving the way for success to make the noise.”

He assured the team that their efforts would be rewarded:

“Don’t forget that our happiness is the greatest revenge against those who wish to bring you down. Don’t allow past failures to affect your forward march.”

Regarding their per diems and bonuses, including the 1st African Para Games Victory Bonuses, Mr. Deen promised that all would be paid:

“Your hard work and dedication will not go unnoticed. Win for me, for yourselves, and for the Ghanaian population of persons with disabilities. Win for the honest Ghanaian.”

Mr. Deen’s presence and encouraging words are expected to uplift the team, inspiring them to secure the championship and bring pride to their nation.