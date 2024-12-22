Samson Deen Nominated for Sports Personality of the Year at Metro Sports Awards

Samson Deen, the President of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), has been nominated for the prestigious Sports Personality of the Year Award at the upcoming Metro Sports Awards.

This recognition comes in acknowledgment of his significant contributions to sports development in both Ghana and Africa.

The awards ceremony, set for January next year, is anticipated to attract a host of renowned Ghanaian sports figures, further enhancing the excitement surrounding the event.

Deen, who also serves as the president of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, has been instrumental in the growth of para-sports in the country. His dedication to advancing parasports across the African continent has earned him immense respect, making him one of Africa’s most influential sports leaders.

He faces stiff competition for the top honor, with other notable nominees including Dr. Kwame Kyei, owner of Nations FC, Herbert Mensah, president of the Ghana Rugby Association, and Dreams FC coach Karim Zito. This competitive field promises an exciting race for the coveted title.

Deen’s recent successes, particularly in Ghana’s para-sports scene, have sparked support among Ghanaian journalists who have backed his potential appointment as sports minister in the incoming NDC government. His leadership has been marked by a commitment to improving Ghana’s performance in parasports through selfless, competent stewardship.

One of his major achievements was the successful hosting of the 2023 African Para Games in Accra, marking the first-ever such event on the continent. His ongoing efforts to elevate para-sports in Africa further strengthen his case for the Sports Personality of the Year award.

With his significant impact on African para-sports, winning the award would not only celebrate Deen’s accomplishments but also solidify his legacy as one of the most influential sports federation presidents of his generation.