Samson Deen Optimistic Accra Will Host A Successful First 2023 African Para Games

President of the African Paralympic Committee (APC), Mr. Samson Deen has declared that Accra is ready to host the first African Para Games in September..

Speaking to the media on Tuesday after a general inspection tour ahead of the Games dubbed Accra 202, he said it is better for sports journalists to have an understanding of the progress made so far in the preparations.

“We want everyone to know that we are hosting the Games in Accra, Ghana is doable and a facility like Eden Heights at West Hills can do everything, we need good PR and publicity to attract sponsorship” he expressed.

The tour took the media to places like the Accra Sports Stadium Trust Sport Emporium, Eden Heights at West Hills, Weija and the University of Ghana Sports Stadium at Legon.

Mr. Ignatius Elletey, Public Relations Officer and member of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana who led the tour acknowledged that facilities like the Accra Sports Stadium need a few polishing, but Eden Heights is ready with modern facilities like an astro turf football field, tartan tracks, swimming pool for training, ultra modern sports hall, fitness center and fantastic residence.

Mr. Chris Boadi Mensah, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the Para Games expressed his satisfaction with Eden Heights and hoped that Ghana will deliver a classic top standard competition.

Mr. Cyril Gadogbe, Sales Executive of Eden Heights assured that they have the capacity to host a successful Game.

Madam Shirley Acquah Harrison, MD of the Trust Sport Emporium also revealed that they have appropriate and six user friendly facilities including a hostel.

The events to be competed are Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball and Amputee Football.

Over 40 sports journalists took part in the successful tour.

The Paralympic Games is scheduled for September 3rd to 12th 2023.