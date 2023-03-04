Samson Segbedzi clashes with Victus Kemavor for UBO Africa Welterweight title

Young sensation Samson Segbedzi will battle veteran Victus Kemavor for the UBO Africa Welterweight Championship in the main event of the Box Office Sports bill at Tema New Town, Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Stadium on March 5, 2023.

In the efforts to spread the business and sport of boxing to other parts of the country, The Greater Accra Minister – Hon. Henry Quartey (with the blessing of the President of the Republic – His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) in association with Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye’s Box Office Sports Promotions are staging the Independence Eve Boxing under the theme ‘Our Unity Our Strength, Our Purpose’

Featuring on the mouth watering bill is Prince Oko Nartey against Benard Ayittey Tagoe in a National Super Middleweight Championship as the co-main event.

Nii Ashitey Larbie will square up with Richard Ashong in a Lightweight contest and Daniel Gorsh will test Michael Tagoe as he defends his National Super Bantamweight belt. There would be interesting undercards.

The rate for the fight is free both the ring side and popular stand.

According to Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, they took the fight to Tema due to popular request and hope to stage more bouts there.

The hosting city, Tema, has the blessing and support of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly. In a press conference on Friday March 4, 2023 at the Assembly Hall of the TMA to inform the general public on the arrangements of the boxing event, the Greater Regional Minister – Hon. Henry Quartey charged the Mayor of Tema – Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey to make sure he helps in putting up modern boxing gyms in Tema New Town, Ashaiman and its environs in order to unearth talents of boxing to match that of Accra as he sees potential abounds in Tema.

“It would be thrilling and full of action and excitement” as said by the main event boxers as theyaddress the public. Sedgedzi a native of Tema Ashaiman promised to knock out his oppont Victus Kemavor who said he would let his opponent get the applauds of the fans but he shall surely carry the victory away.

Box Office Sports Promotions are known for putting up big fights in Ghana, and also taking boxing to the Eastern Region during the Kwahu Easter festival.