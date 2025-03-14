Samsung, Nvidia Double Down on AI-Driven Telecom Networks in Bid to Outpace Rivals

Samsung Electronics and Nvidia are deepening their collaboration to embed advanced artificial intelligence into radio access network (RAN) infrastructure, aiming to accelerate a industry-wide shift toward software-defined, AI-native wireless systems.

The partnership, building on joint trials in late 2024, seeks to merge Samsung’s virtualized open RAN solutions with Nvidia’s accelerated computing platforms, targeting gains in network efficiency and performance while unlocking new AI-powered services for telecom operators.

The companies confirmed they successfully demonstrated a proof-of-concept integrating Nvidia’s GPU-driven computing with Samsung’s cloud-based RAN architecture, a step toward enabling real-time AI analytics for traffic optimization and predictive maintenance. Samsung’s June Moon, EVP of networks R&D, framed the tie-up as critical to expanding the GPU and CPU ecosystem, stating AI is “reshaping the telecommunications landscape.” Nvidia’s telecom lead Ronnie Vasishta added the alliance would hasten the rollout of networks capable of autonomously adapting to usage spikes or security threats.

Why It Matters: The move signals a strategic play to dominate the next phase of telecom innovation, as global operators scramble to offset 5G deployment costs and prepare for 6G. By embedding AI directly into RAN—the segment linking devices to core networks—Samsung and Nvidia aim to position their stack as essential for carriers seeking to slash energy use, streamline operations, and monetize AI-driven features like network slicing for IoT or augmented reality.

But hurdles loom. The telecom sector’s slow embrace of open RAN—due to fragmentation and legacy vendor lock-in—remains a barrier. While Nvidia’s GPUs excel at processing AI workloads, their high costs could deter budget-conscious carriers. Meanwhile, rivals like Ericsson and Huawei are racing to bake similar AI capabilities into proprietary hardware, setting the stage for a standards war.

For now, the partnership underscores a broader industry pivot: Telecom is no longer just about connectivity but becoming a AI-powered service layer. As Samsung and Nvidia align chipsets with software, their success hinges on convincing risk-averse operators that the leap to AI-native networks isn’t just possible—but imperative.