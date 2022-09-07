Samsung to enhance security systems after reports of stolen data

Global giant in consumer electronics, Samsung has confirmed that its security systems were attacked and some data has been stolen, but the company is putting measures in place to prevent a re-occurence.

The breach, which happened in late July, affected mainly Samsung systems in the US, according to an advisory from the company.

While the Korean tech giant said customers’ social security and credit card numbers weren’t affected by the incident, it admitted that other forms of personal data may have been stolen.

However, in an email to customers, Samsung said security is a top priority at the company.

In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s US systems.

I a statement, Samsung wrote: “On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected.

“We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement.

“We want to assure our customers that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. The information affected for each relevant customer may vary.

“We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter. At Samsung, we value the trust our customers place in our products and services – trust that we have built up over many years.

“By working with industry-leading experts, we will further enhance the security of our systems – and our customers’ personal information – and work to maintain the trust our customers have put into the Samsung brand for more than 40 years.”