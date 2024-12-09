Samuel Abu Jinapor Secures Parliamentary Seat in Damongo Constituency

Samuel Abu Jinapor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has emerged victorious in the Damongo Constituency, securing a second term in Ghana’s Parliament.

Jinapor received 16,222 votes, defeating his closest challenger, Mutawakilu Adam of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 14,425 votes. Independent candidate Saaka Baba Moses trailed with only 66 votes.

Jinapor’s victory reinforces his strong presence in the constituency, which he flipped in the 2020 elections from a traditional NDC stronghold to an NPP seat. This win demonstrates his continued popularity and the trust placed in him by the electorate.

In a move to ensure transparency and fairness during the elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) and representatives from the NPP, NDC, and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) reached a formal agreement on the collation and declaration of results. This agreement aims to ensure a smooth process and resolve any disputes or delays, maintaining peace and trust in the electoral system.

John S.B. Akakpo, the Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, emphasized that all parties had committed to following the procedures to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.