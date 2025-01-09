Samuel Anim Addo Criticizes Poor Officiating in Ghana Premier League

Samuel Anim Addo, the bankroller for Young Apostles, has voiced his frustration with the ongoing issue of poor officiating in the Ghana Premier League.

Addo, known for his outspoken stance on the integrity of the league, has claimed that his repeated complaints about the standard of refereeing have led to threats of relegation for his club.

Speaking out on the matter, Addo accused Maxwell Hanson of being the referee responsible for what he described as “dirty works,” alleging that the official’s actions were undermining the quality of the league. Despite the pressure to remain silent, Addo stood firm in his criticism, stressing that he would not back down.

“I sounded the alarm bells months ago, but I was vehemently challenged with every attempt to ‘shush’ me by the leadership of Ghana Football,” Addo said. “His disgraceful conduct undermines the league’s quality. I have been threatened many times already that this GFA administration will ensure foul means to relegate my club, Young Apostles. But I want to sound caution to them that it is not the worst they can do to me and my continuous investment and commitment to Ghana football.”

Addo’s remarks highlight a growing discontent among club owners regarding the quality of officiating in the country’s top football division. Despite the threats, Addo remains determined to stand up for the truth and for the betterment of the league. His comments underscore the frustration many stakeholders feel over the perceived lack of accountability in the Ghana Football Association’s handling of officiating standards.