Samuel Antwi wins Interplast Invitational Tennis Tournament

Master Samuel Antwi emerged winner in the 2022 Interplast Invitational Tennis Tournament played at the Accra Lan Tennis Club.

The weeklong tournament brought together professional tennis players across the region to compete in the last tournament to mark the end of the tennis season.

In a thrilling final encounter in the men’s singles, Antwi defeated top ranked player Benjamin Palm n a 6-1, 6-0 to grab the bragging rights to end the year.

Antwi made it to the final by beating Abubakar Yakubu Lea two straight sets in the semi-final and had previously beaten Johnson Acquah 2-6, 7-6(6), 6-1 at the quarterfinal stage.

In the ladies event, Ms Sisu Tomegah beat her opponent Tracy Ampah in a 6-1, 7-5 encounter to also end the year on high.

She also up her game in the semi-final by winning against Annette Cruicshank in a 6-3, 6-3 match.

Tournament Coordinator, Grandmaster Peter Anan, told the media that it was a successful tournament, and the standard of the tournament was higher than the previous year.

He added that “it was very exciting matches displayed throughout of the tournament and I was very impressed as organisation as superb.

“Samuel Antwi in a grand style beating Benjamin Palm 6-1,6-0 in the final was the icing on the cake.”

He again mentioned that 2022 had been an eventful year and was grateful to their partners and sponsors for supporting the development of the sport.

He urged tennis lovers to brace themselves for more exciting events in 2023.