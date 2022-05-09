Samuel Antwi won record 1st Aboakyer Invitational Tennis Tournament

Samuel Antwi won a record 1st Aboakyer Invitational Tennis Tournament men’s title in the most stunning fashion, beating Reginald Okantey in a classic final in Winneba on Sunday.

With Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare – the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Accra 2023 and the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, Neenyi Ghartey VII, watching from the VIP gallery at the National Sports College, Antwi rallied to win 6-4, 6-3.

No. 2 seed – Samuel Antwi lifts the men’s trophy 2022 Aboakyer Invitational Tennis Tournament

Okantey, who reached the final after brushing aside No. 1 seed Johnson Acquah 6-2, 6-3, was hoping to upset Antwi to claim ultimate.

However, Antwi took absolute charge of the opening set before watering down Okantey’s fightback attempt with another 6-3 win.

The LOC partnered with the Ghana Tennis Federation to stage the tournament in Winneba.

The No. 2 seed began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-2 with over Ishmael Lamptey in the first round.

In the quarter-finals, he had to prove his mettle with a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Emmanuel Wettey.

Jeff Bagerbaseh fell 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final.

Source LOC Accra20023