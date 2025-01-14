Samuel Awuku Resigns as NLA Director General Following Election to Parliament

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mr. Samuel Awuku, has officially submitted his resignation to Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama.

Awuku, who was appointed to the role in August 2021 by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cited his election as the Member of Parliament for Akwapim North as the reason for stepping down.

In his resignation letter, Awuku explained that his new parliamentary responsibilities required his full attention. “I have been elected as a Member of Parliament for the Akwapim North constituency and have been duly sworn in to represent my constituents,” he wrote. “In the light of this new responsibility, I wish to focus my efforts on serving as a Member of Parliament.”

Awuku also took the opportunity to express gratitude for his tenure at the NLA, a key institution responsible for organizing national lotteries and generating significant revenue for the government. He urged President Mahama to appoint a successor to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

The NLA, established in 1958, has evolved into a major player in Ghana’s public service sector, contributing to both government revenue and employment opportunities.

RESIGNATION-AS-DIRECTOR-GENERAL-OF-NATIONAL-LOTTERY-AUTHORITY_0001