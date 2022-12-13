Samuel Boadu appointed Head Coach of the Black Satellites

BSamuel Boadu, former Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak has been appointed the Head Coach of the national under-20 team, the Black Satellites.

The 36 years old would take over from Abdul Karim Zito after two years of being in charge as head coach of the side having won the 2021 U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Coach Boadu with his coaching experience, had won the Ghana Premier League title and the MTN FA Cup back-to-back in two years and he takes the mantle, hoping to lead the national team to glory.

He was part of the four coaches who went on internship at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and would hope to achieve success having learnt a lot from the competition.

Assisting the former Hearts of Oak Coach would be 35-year-old Desmond Offei, former coach of Prestea Mine Stars and Salifu Fatawu, former coach of FC Tanga and Swedru All Blacks.

The goalkeeping department would have former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda to help in keeping the department safe.

The four selected coaches would hope to Ghana for gold ahead of the 2023 All African Games slated for August next year in Accra.