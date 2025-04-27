Samuel Boadu Links Hearts of Oak Exit to Internal Tensions, Prioritizes Chairman’s Peace

Former Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has revealed that his decision to leave the Ghanaian club stemmed from a desire to preserve harmony for Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV, rather than poor results.

Boadu, who led the team to five trophies in 18 months, including ending an 11-year league title drought, emphasized that internal disagreements within management influenced his departure.

Despite his success, which also featured two FA Cup victories and continental qualification, a slump of just one win in nine league matches intensified speculation about his future. Critical late-game losses to rivals Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko further fueled scrutiny. Boadu, however, dismissed performance as the primary factor, pointing instead to friction with certain management members.

In an interview on The BKB Show, Boadu highlighted his close relationship with Togbe Afede XIV, describing him as a mentor who offered guidance beyond football. “Togbe is like a father and brother. If it were just him at the club, I’d have stayed for 50 years,” he said. The coach acknowledged the chairman’s unwavering support, even during personal challenges, but stressed that not all in leadership valued his contributions.

“A coach who fails to win trophies might be called a failure, but I delivered silverware consistently,” Boadu stated, referencing his back-to-back league titles and domestic cup triumphs. He noted that his FA Cup win in his final season underscored his capability, yet internal dynamics made his role unsustainable. “The burden became too heavy. I stepped aside to ensure peace for Togbe and the club,” he explained.

Boadu expressed pride in his legacy, asserting that his achievements remain indelible. “No one can erase what I built here. I left with my head high,” he said, reflecting on his tenure. Since departing Hearts, he has taken charge of Berekum Chelsea, guiding them to the FA Cup semifinals and reigniting his reputation as a tactical leader.

Boadu’s exit highlights the often-overlooked pressures of managerial roles in football, where internal politics can overshadow on-field success. His ability to secure silverware amid turbulence underscores the fragile balance coaches navigate between performance and organizational cohesion. As he rebuilds with a new club, his Hearts of Oak legacy serves as both a testament to his skill and a reminder of the complexities shaping coaching careers.