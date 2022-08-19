Samuel Eto’o in Ghana for 2022 World Cup tour

Cameroonian football legend Samuel Eto’o has arrived in Ghana for his 2022 World Cup Qatar Legacy Ambassadorial role.

The Barcelona legend received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport, when he touched down in Accra on Thursday.

Eto’o, who is also the President of the Cameroonian football federation, FECAFOOT, would engage football stakeholders in Ghana as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The former Chelsea striker would also engage with local fans who have awaited the football spectacle in Qatar and how they plan to support various African teams.

The Qatar Legacy entourage is expected to visit Senegal, Cameroon, and some sub-Saharan African countries as part of the tour.