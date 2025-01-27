Samuel Fletcher – A dedicated servant of the National Democratic Congress

Samuel Fletcher, a stalwart member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has demonstrated unwavering commitment and dedication to the party’s ideals. With a rich history of service, Fletcher has played a pivotal role in promoting the NDC’s vision and contributing to its growth.

A journey of service

Fletcher’s journey with the NDC began with his international representation efforts. He leveraged radio programs in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, to promote the party’s vision and ideals. As a founding member and first Secretary of the Amsterdam Branch of NDC, Fletcher demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. He also conducted interviews with prominent figures, including H.E. John Dramani Mahama when he was the MP for Bole Bamboi, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, and Dr. Tony Aidoo.

Media support and fundraising initiatives

Fletcher has consistently provided financial support to the Daily Post, the only surviving NDC newspaper. He has also mobilized resources for parliamentary candidates in various regions, including Central, Western, Volta, and Ashanti.

Parliamentary candidature and leadership roles

Fletcher’s commitment to the NDC led him to contest the 2016 elections as the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa West Constituency. He utilized a lot of resources to drive his campaign efforts, showcasing his dedication to the party’s cause. Fletcher has held various leadership positions within the NDC, including:

Vice Chairman, Central Regional Communications Committee (2015)

Member, Central Regional Greater Accra Caucus

Member, Resource Mobilization Foundation

Member, Central Regional Finance Committee

Chairman, Gomoa West Fundraising Committee

Member, Business Development and Entrepreneurship Subcommittee of the 2024 Manifesto Committee (The Lab)

Chairman, Working Committee, NDC traders and artisans’ network, Central Region

A commitment to transparency and grassroots participation

As a full-time employee at the Volta River Authority (VRA), Fletcher has consistently been open about his affiliation with the NDC. His commitment to the party’s ideals has led him to actively participate in various grassroots activities, which are a matter of public record. Fletcher is proud to have demonstrated his dedication to the NDC, while maintaining his professional responsibilities at VRA.

Fletcher’s selfless dedication to the NDC is a testament to his unwavering commitment to the party’s ideals. His contributions have been invaluable, and his leadership has inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps. With his impressive corporate and leadership credentials, combined with his tireless efforts within the NDC and its grassroots, the appointment of Samuel Fletcher as CEO of the Volta River Authority (VRA) would undoubtedly elicit widespread excitement and gratitude from the party’s grassroots towards H.E. John Dramani Mahama.