Samuel Kwesi Fletcher is best placed to lead VRA

In a time marked by significant challenges, Mr. Samuel Kwesi Fletcher is being highlighted as a strong candidate to lead the Volta River Authority (VRA) as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With nearly 14 years of experience in key roles within the organization, Fletcher’s dedication and expertise make him a compelling choice during this critical juncture in VRA’s history.

Fletcher has served as the head of corporate communications and spokesperson for the VRA—Ghana’s major utility responsible for generating hydro, thermal, and solar power. His tenure coincided with the power crisis that plagued Ghana from 2012 to 2015, a period where he emerged as a resilient voice for the VRA and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His strategic communication efforts not only helped mitigate public dissatisfaction but earned him respect across the political spectrum.

Demonstrating his commitment to public service, Fletcher ran for a parliamentary seat in his home constituency on the NDC ticket in 2016. Although he did not win, his loyalty to the NDC remained resolute despite subsequent professional setbacks, including departmental restructuring at the VRA that led to a reduction of his benefits.

Fletcher’s involvement with the NDC extends beyond candidacy; he played a crucial role in the party’s successes in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections and has held various positions within key committees. His contributions helped shape the NDC’s strategy, culminating in a decisive victory in the 2024 elections, particularly in the Central Region.

Before his career at the VRA, Fletcher gained valuable experience with the Commonwealth in the UK and the European Network Group in Amsterdam and Madrid. His academic background in Ghana and the Netherlands has equipped him with strategy, policy, and communication skills, which are essential for navigating VRA’s future.

As the VRA stands at a crossroads, it seeks a visionary leader capable of guiding the organisation through emerging challenges and opportunities. Fletcher’s profound understanding of the VRA’s operations and his track record in a strategic leadership position him as a frontrunner for the CEO role. The support he has garnered from the VRA Union and Senior Staff leadership is evident, with a resounding endorsement.

In light of the pressing need for transformative leadership within the VRA, Fletcher’s expertise and unwavering commitment make him a suitable candidate to propel the organisation toward growth and innovation. His potential appointment would signify stability within the VRA and reaffirm the values of meritocracy and diligence. The decision faces the authorities to choose the leader the VRA needs at this crucial time.