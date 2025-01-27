Samuel Kwesi Fletcher – The transformative leader VRA needs 

As the Volta River Authority (VRA) awaits new leadership to steer its affairs, Samuel Kwesi Fletcher has been tipped as the standout candidate for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Known for his extensive skills, unmatched experience and visionary leadership, Fletcher possesses the qualifications to transform the VRA into a world-class power producer and supplier.

A leader with a proven track record

With over 28 years of professional work experience, Samuel Kwesi Fletcher has carved a reputation as a results-oriented leader with a keen eye for operational excellence. His exemplary leadership is demonstrated in diverse sectors, including energy, telecommunications & ICTs, and international diplomacy.

Fletcher’s ability to lead during critical moments is evident in his role as the VRA spokesperson during the 2012-2015 power crisis. During this period, he spearheaded demand-side management, energy conservation programs, rebranding efforts, media relations, and internal communications. These efforts significantly mitigated the crisis and rebuilt public trust.

As the Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at VRA, Fletcher has gained respect for implementing strategic communication policies and sustainability models. His leadership has contributed to the Authority’s commitment to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and community development. In addition to his role at the VRA, Fletcher serves as the Vice President on the Board of the Ghana Network of the United Nations Global Compact, where he actively advocates for sustainable business practices.

Previous role

Fletcher’s illustrious career includes roles with renowned organisations such as the London-based Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation, the Amsterdam-based European Networking Group, and IBM Netherlands. These roles expanded his expertise in global business operations and cross-cultural leadership, equipping him with a unique perspective on managing complex organisations.

His experience extends to the media sector, where he honed his communication and leadership skills in Ghana and Amsterdam. This diverse professional background positions Fletcher as a well-rounded leader capable of addressing the multifaceted challenges facing the VRA.

Transforming the fortunes of the VRA

Under Fletcher’s leadership, the VRA would be poised to achieve its mission of delivering reliable and affordable energy while positioning itself as a powerhouse in Africa’s energy sector. One of Fletcher’s defining leadership qualities is his ability to foster collaboration. He emphasises balancing organisational goals with employee welfare and community needs, ensuring that, all stakeholders benefit from the Authority’s success.

Fletcher’s focus on sustainability and innovation aligns with global energy trends, including the transition to renewable energy. His proven track record in implementing CSR policies and sustainability programmes would enable the VRA to meet Ghana’s energy demands while contributing to environmental preservation and economic development.

Addressing VRA’s key challenges

The VRA faces significant challenges, including ageing infrastructure, rising energy demands, and the need for integrating renewable energy. Fletcher’s expertise in crisis management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement makes him uniquely suited to address these challenges.

For example, his leadership during the power crisis demonstrated his ability to navigate complex issues and implement practical solutions. Similarly, his experience in global organizations equips him with the strategic insight needed to modernize the VRA’s operations and adopt cutting-edge technologies.

As Ghana’s energy sector evolves, the VRA requires a leader who can and is ready to adapt to changing demands while maintaining the Authority’s commitment to reliable energy delivery. Samuel Kwesi Fletcher’s qualifications, experience, and vision make him the ideal candidate to lead the VRA into a sustainable future.

With Fletcher at the helm, not only will the VRA enhance its operational efficiency, it will also solidify its status as a key player in Africa’s energy industry, contributing to Ghana’s socio-economic development and ensuring a brighter future for all.