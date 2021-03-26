Top seed Japheth Bagerbaseh was beaten in the second round of the ongoing Accra Open as Sakumono Tennis Club’s Samuel Nyamekye advanced with a 7-5,6-7(3), 7-6(7) victory.

Samuel Nyamekye sealed the match in 2 hours and 40 minutes at the National Tennis Center, Accra. Samuel faces Felix Hammond in the quarterfinal’s finals. Felix Hammond defeated Raphael Nii Ankrah 6-7(1),6-4,7-6(3) in 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Samuel Nyamekye won the first set breaking Japheth in the eighth game to win 6-4. In the second set,Samuel was unable to end the match after leading 5-2 allowing Japheth to level things up. Japheth went on to win the tie-break 7-6(3).

In the final set, at 6-6 tie break Samuel carved out a single break point opportunity in the game and took the chance to move ahead again before serving out for an impressive win.

“The first set was great, I think he maybe only won one or two points on my serve,” he said. “Second set was tougher and in the final set I had to save some break points. Really happy to be through to the quarterfinals,” said Samuel Nyamekye.

In other men’s results, Samuel Antwi ousted Reginald Okantey 6-1,6-2. Bernard Ashitey Armaah overcame George Nyarko 5–7,6-2,3-0(R).

The rest are: Pascal Ziyab outwitting Emmanuel Wettey 6-2,6-2. Benjamin Palm also beating Emmanuel Antwi 6-2,6-2. Tournament No.2 seed Benjamin Fumi with a 6-2,6-2 win over Kwabena Ofosu Bamfo.

In the ladies second round results, Annette Cruickshank cruised into the quarterfinals after overcoming Winneba based Aleona Naa Ankrah 6-1,6-3. Grace Tomegah sealed her qualification into the quarterfinals winning 6-0,6-1.

Yvonne Bruce Tagoe also proved her superiority over Cindy Aidoo as she won 6-0,6-1. Tracy Ampah announced her presence with a 6-0,6-1 win over Gifty Arhinful. Shika Mckorley maintained her fine form as she ousted Eugenia Asigri 6-0,6-2. Ladies Challenger Series defending Champion Akua Akoma Hansen won 6-0,6-3 against Faustina Tagoe.

The event is organized by RT Sports Agency and sponsored by Amoako Boafo with support from Gallery 1957 and Kempinsky Hotel.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh