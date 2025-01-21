Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa: A Distinguished Career in Public Service

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a four-term Ghanaian legislator, represents the people of North Tongu in the Volta Region.

With a public service career spanning over two decades, he has established himself as a strong advocate for ethical, transparent, and transformational leadership.

From 2017 to 2024, Okudzeto Ablakwa served as the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, a role that saw him significantly contribute to shaping Ghana’s foreign policy. He also became the first Chairman of the reformed Assurances Committee, where he worked to ensure greater accountability in government spending. Currently, he chairs President John Mahama’s flagship anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), further showcasing his commitment to transparency and integrity in leadership.

His political journey began in 2009 when he made history as the youngest Deputy Minister of Information in Ghana’s Fourth Republic under President John Evans Atta Mills. In 2013, he was appointed as Deputy Minister for Education, responsible for Tertiary Education under President John Dramani Mahama.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa holds a robust academic background. He earned a first degree in Political Science, Philosophy, and Economics from the University of Ghana. He also holds an LLB from the University of London, an MSc in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, an MA in Communications and PR from the University of Leicester, and an Executive Certificate in Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School of Governance.

Before his entry into national politics, Okudzeto Ablakwa was the Managing Director of Sawi Solutions and, earlier in his career, served as the University of Ghana Branch Manager for Carrera Computers.

Over the years, he has received several accolades, including an honorary doctorate degree from AMET University in India, a medal of honor from the Ghana Medical Association, and special recognition from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association. In 2024, he was named the Most Impactful MP, and in 2025, he was recognized as one of the Most Influential 100 Africans.

Ablakwa’s leadership extends beyond his parliamentary role. He is a prolific author, the former President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), and a member of various prestigious international organizations, including the African Leadership Network and the American Council for Young Political Leaders.

He is married to Lawyer Nuhela Seidu, a senior partner at Sory@Law, and they have two children.