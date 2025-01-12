Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Announces Evidence of State Asset Looting by Previous Government

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu and Chairman of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, has revealed that his team has collected substantial evidence of suspected looting of state assets by officials of the previous administration.

The evidence, he stated, would soon be presented to President John Dramani Mahama for further action, marking a significant step in the ongoing efforts to address corruption and asset misappropriation.

Addressing a Thanksgiving service in Akosombo for Thomas Ampem Nyarko, MP for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Ablakwa explained that the work of the ORAL team was not a transient effort but a long-term initiative. “This is not a nine-day wonder,” he remarked, emphasizing that the team’s purpose was to gather evidence, with future phases focused on prosecuting those involved in looting and recovering state assets.

Ablakwa, who has been a vocal advocate for transparency and accountability, outlined that the team had already amassed significant evidence of state capture and looting. He assured that this evidence would be presented to President Mahama, who would then instruct the Attorney-General to take appropriate legal actions. Ablakwa suggested that the severity of the cases could also prompt the involvement of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), both of which play critical roles in investigating and prosecuting financial crimes in the country.

The MP highlighted the importance of ensuring successful prosecutions to not only recover looted state assets but also to deter future misconduct by politicians. “We are keen on gathering the necessary evidence to facilitate successful prosecutions and punishments,” he affirmed. Ablakwa also referenced previous investigative work done by the former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, which would complement the ongoing efforts.

Ablakwa expressed confidence in the team’s progress, calling their work “successful” and reiterating that their ultimate goal was to recover looted assets and ensure accountability. As part of the transition process, Ablakwa had been appointed by President-elect Mahama to lead the ORAL team alongside other prominent figures, including retired Commissioner of Police Nathan Kofi Boakye, lawyer Martin Kpebu, investigative journalist Raymond Archer, and Domelevo, to compile evidence on state asset misappropriation.

Meanwhile, during the same rally, Asuogyaman MP Thomas Nyarko thanked the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), party supporters, and the clergy for helping him retain his seat. He encouraged unity within the constituency, calling on those who may not associate with the party to work together for the region’s development.

Nyarko also expressed confidence in President Mahama’s leadership, asserting that the former president, who is set to assume office once again, would swiftly address the country’s challenges. He assured constituents that the NDC would not disappoint, citing promises to improve local infrastructure such as the Akosombo-Gyakiti, Anum Boso Asikuma, and Apeguso to Mpakadan roads.

As the political landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, the work of the ORAL team represents a crucial step in the fight against corruption and in ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their actions. The ongoing investigations into state asset looting signal a growing commitment to transparency and justice, with the potential for far-reaching implications for Ghana’s governance.