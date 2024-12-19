Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Announces ORAL Team Will Serve Without Financial Compensation

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu and chairman of the newly-formed Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) team, has confirmed that the team will operate without financial compensation.

Following their first meeting on Wednesday, December 18, Ablakwa announced that the members of ORAL have committed to working voluntarily, with no salaries, allowances, per diems, or fuel coupons.

“We have resolved to serve our country with dedication and without burdening the taxpayer,” Ablakwa stated. “None of our activities will come at a cost to the public purse. We are here to serve, and we will do this for God and country.”

The ORAL team was established by President-elect John Dramani Mahama to recover looted state assets and ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public funds. Ablakwa emphasized that the team’s work is driven by a strong sense of duty, with all members volunteering their time and expertise for the public good.

“We continue to count on your support,” Ablakwa added. “This is a collective effort, and together, we will work towards a more accountable Ghana.”

The ORAL team comprises four additional members: COP (Rtd) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, former Auditor General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu, and Investigative Journalist Raymond Acher.