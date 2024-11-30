Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Calls for Immediate Suspension of Payments to National Cathedral Board

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for the immediate cessation of salary payments to the Board of Trustees overseeing the National Cathedral project, criticizing the continued payments despite the project being stalled for over 30 months.

Ablakwa, speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 30, argued that it was unjustifiable for the Board to continue receiving salaries while the project remains at a standstill. “I don’t expect them to see their November salary. A project which has come to a halt for 38 months and the Board is receiving a salary?” he remarked.

This statement follows the release of a report by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), which investigates the handling of state funds related to the project. Ablakwa reiterated the importance of the findings, calling the report “explosive, damning, and staggering,” and highlighting its significant implications.

In addition to halting salary payments, Ablakwa called for the retrieval of $58 million that had been spent on the National Cathedral project, stating, “We must demand a refund of our money because we can’t spend 58 million dollars on an illegality.”

The CHRAJ report recommended the cancellation of the contract awarded to Ribade Company Ltd. for the construction of the National Cathedral, citing violations of procurement laws under the Public Procurement Act, Act 663, and its amendments. The report found that the contract, totaling $312,394,049.53, was “illegal and void,” and further suggested the involvement of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to annul the contract. CHRAJ also recommended the possible prosecution of the Board of Trustees for their role in awarding the contract, calling their actions a breach of procurement regulations that could lead to international embarrassment for Ghana.

Ablakwa, who had petitioned CHRAJ in January 2023 to investigate the project, including allegations of conflict of interest involving Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, reiterated his dissatisfaction with how the project has been handled. The construction of the National Cathedral, which was originally championed by President Akufo-Addo as a tribute to God, has sparked widespread controversy, particularly over concerns about the use of state funds for a project that many believe is unnecessary, especially amid ongoing financial difficulties.

As the project remains halted due to a lack of funding and mounting criticism, Ablakwa’s comments further fuel the debate over the financial and legal transparency of the National Cathedral project.