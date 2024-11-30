Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Demands Refund of US$58 Million Spent on National Cathedral Project

North Tongu lawmaker Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for the immediate retrieval of $58 million spent on the National Cathedral project, following a critical report from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

Ablakwa, speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, November 30, described the CHRAJ report as “explosive, damning, and staggering,” emphasizing that its implications were significant for both the project and the country.

He stated, “The 58 million dollars, we must demand a refund of our money because we can’t spend 58 million dollars on an illegality.” This call comes after CHRAJ’s investigation into the handling of state funds for the National Cathedral, which included payments to contractors and other involved parties.

The report highlighted that a total of $312 million was paid to Ribade Company Ltd for the construction of the National Cathedral. CHRAJ concluded that the contract was illegal, citing violations of public procurement laws under Act 663, as amended by Act 914, and recommended the cancellation of the contract. Furthermore, the Commission called for an investigation into the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral for their role in overseeing the contract award and possibly prosecuting them for breaching procurement laws.

Ablakwa, who had petitioned CHRAJ in January 2023 to investigate the project, expressed his strong disapproval of the handling of the funds, especially given that the project has stalled for over 30 months due to funding issues. The project, which was championed by President Akufo-Addo as a tribute to God, has sparked public debate, with many questioning the use of taxpayers’ money for the construction of a grand, modern cathedral amid financial difficulties.

Ablakwa also raised concerns over the involvement of Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, one of the key figures in the project, in a possible conflict of interest due to his roles as both the Director of the National Cathedral and a stakeholder in JNS Talent Centre Ltd. This aspect of the investigation was part of his petition to CHRAJ.

The construction of the National Cathedral has become a controversial issue in Ghanaian politics, with many opposing the use of public funds for the project, which has been halted due to a lack of funding from both government and private donors. Critics argue that the project diverts attention and resources from more pressing national concerns, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

As the investigation continues, the call for the refund of the $58 million and the cancellation of the contract has intensified, highlighting the ongoing divide over the National Cathedral project and its financial management.