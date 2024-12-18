Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Outlines Operational Guidelines for John Mahama’s ORAL Team

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of the President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) preparatory team, has outlined the operational framework under which the team will function.

In their inaugural meeting, the team agreed that none of their activities would be funded by the taxpayer. Additionally, members will not receive allowances, per diems, or fuel coupons for their involvement in the project.

The ORAL team, which was announced by Mahama as part of his 2024 campaign promises, is tasked with investigating acts of corruption. The team, composed of lawyers, lawmakers, journalists, and security experts, will lay the groundwork for the broader ORAL initiative aimed at recovering misappropriated state resources.