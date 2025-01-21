Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pledges Dedication to Ghana’s Foreign Interests as Foreign Minister-Designate

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister-Designate, has expressed his deep gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for nominating him to serve in such a pivotal role.

Taking to social media, the seasoned legislator from North Tongu emphasized his commitment to promoting the nation’s interests on the global stage.

“I am enormously thankful to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for nominating me to serve as Ghana’s Foreign Minister. My solemn pledge is to diligently assist President Mahama in championing Ghana’s best interests at all times, with unquestionable patriotism, innovation, and integrity,” Ablakwa stated.

In his heartfelt message, Ablakwa also thanked his family, constituents in North Tongu, and the entire National Democratic Congress (NDC) party for their unwavering support throughout his political journey.

“I won’t let you down. Let’s do it, for God and Country,” he concluded, reaffirming his dedication to serving with the utmost integrity and passion. With a strong track record in leadership and foreign affairs, Ablakwa’s appointment is expected to bring significant contributions to Ghana’s foreign diplomacy under President Mahama’s leadership.