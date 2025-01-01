Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Praises Ghana Airport Company for Debt Collection Drive

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Chairman of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), has commended the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) for its recent actions in recovering debts owed to the company.

This week, the GACL initiated an aggressive debt collection drive, targeting outstanding payments from several businesses, which led to the closure of the McDan Aviation Private Jet Terminal due to its failure to settle its debts.

In a post shared on social media, Ablakwa expressed his satisfaction with the move, noting that it was “refreshing” to see some outgoing public officials embracing the implementation of President Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot initiative even before the end of the current administration on January 7, 2025.

Ablakwa further called on the Ghana Airport Company to extend its efforts to other debtors, including Frontiers, CIP, Heaven Builders, and the controversial car park deals, adding that this initiative is a step towards resetting the nation’s financial integrity.

“The power of change!” he wrote, emphasizing the need for systemic accountability and transparency in managing state resources.

Ablakwa’s remarks underscore a growing sentiment within the public sphere for stricter accountability and financial discipline among both private and public sector entities. His support for GACL’s debt collection efforts signals a demand for more rigorous enforcement of financial obligations, particularly in state-owned companies. As Ghana continues to grapple with economic challenges, initiatives like these may set the stage for broader reforms aimed at curbing financial mismanagement and promoting good governance. Ablakwa’s call for a “RESET” of Ghana’s financial landscape may inspire future efforts to prioritize the nation’s economic recovery, pushing for a more transparent and accountable approach to public sector management.