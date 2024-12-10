Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Urges National Democratic Congress to Rally Behind Mahama’s Success

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to set aside personal ambitions for the 2028 elections and focus on ensuring the success of President-elect John Dramani Mahama’s second term.

In a statement made on Monday, December 9, Ablakwa, a key figure in the NDC, warned that the future of the party would be at risk if its members did not unite to support Mahama’s administration. He emphasized that only by fulfilling the promises made during the election campaign and prioritizing the country’s development could the NDC ensure its long-term political survival.

“We must all recognize that if we do not support President Mahama to succeed, our 2028, 2032, and 2036 ambitions will be a fluke, a disaster, and will not materialize,” said Ablakwa. “At this point, we must forget about personal ambitions. Our focus must be on supporting President Mahama with integrity, competence, and hard work to ensure his presidency succeeds.”

Ablakwa’s call comes amid growing speculation within the NDC regarding potential candidates for the 2028 election. However, the MP stressed that the immediate priority for the party should be delivering on the promises made to the Ghanaian electorate, rather than allowing personal political aspirations to cause division within the ranks.

The NDC must focus on implementing Mahama’s manifesto pledges, which, Ablakwa noted, reflect the concerns and needs of the Ghanaian people. “We have gone around the country, and the people have told us what they want us to do. That must be our focus—every other thing must be relegated,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mahama has criticized the outgoing administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for what he described as the country’s severe economic decline. In his first remarks as president-elect, Mahama acknowledged the difficult road ahead for his new government, but stressed the importance of governance reforms and tackling the economic challenges inherited from the current regime.

“We should not forget the people of Ghana,” Mahama said. “The journey is not going to be easy because the outgoing government has plunged the nation into an abyss.” He also called for unity and cooperation in the face of the challenges ahead, adding, “The one we serve is Mother Ghana.”

In a gesture of political goodwill, President Akufo-Addo has formally congratulated Mahama on his victory and expressed a commitment to ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. A statement from the Communications Directorate at the Jubilee House confirmed that Akufo-Addo will meet Mahama on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to begin the transition process.

Akufo-Addo praised the Electoral Commission for overseeing a credible and peaceful election and urged all Ghanaians to unite in support of the new administration. “President Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring a seamless transfer of power on January 7, 2025, and looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team,” the statement read.

The handover, which is expected to take place on January 7, 2025, marks an important moment in Ghana’s political history, reinforcing the country’s commitment to democratic governance and peaceful transitions of power. This transition is set to strengthen Ghana’s reputation as a model of democracy in Africa.