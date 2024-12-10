Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Urges NDC to Rally Behind Mahama for a Successful Second Term

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who may have ambitions of succeeding President-elect John Dramani Mahama in the 2028 elections to focus their efforts on ensuring the success of Mahama’s second administration.

Ablakwa warned that the party’s chances in future elections would be in jeopardy unless they unite behind Mahama and support his forthcoming term. Speaking to journalists in Accra on December 9, he emphasized, “Everybody in the NDC must recognize that if we do not support President Mahama to succeed, their 2028, 2033, and 2036 ambitions will be a fluke, a disaster that cannot materialize.”

He continued, “At this point, we must all forget about personal ambitions and think about how to support President Mahama to succeed, and how to ensure that all the manifesto pledges are fulfilled. We have gone around the country, and the people have told us what they want us to do. That must be our focus. Every other thing must be put on the back burner. Our focus must be supporting President Mahama with integrity, competence, and hard work.”

The call for unity comes as Mahama, who won a decisive victory in the December 7 Presidential Election, faces significant challenges in addressing the country’s economic situation. In recent statements, Mahama accused the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration of leaving Ghana in a state of severe economic distress, stating that his new government will face considerable difficulty in implementing governance reforms.

“We should not forget the people of Ghana,” Mahama said, highlighting the need for sweeping reforms. “The journey is not going to be easy because the outgoing government has plunged the nation into an abyss.”

Mahama also underscored the importance of unity and collaboration for the country’s future. “The one we serve is Mother Ghana,” he added, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to rebuild the nation.

In a spirit of cooperation, President Nana Akufo-Addo has formally congratulated Mahama on his election victory. Following the declaration of the election results by the Electoral Commission, Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition of power, scheduled for January 7, 2025.

A statement from the Jubilee House confirmed that Akufo-Addo is looking forward to working with Mahama and his team to facilitate a seamless transfer of power. “President Akufo-Addo expressed his commitment to ensuring a smooth transfer of power on 7th January 2025 and looks forward to working with the President-elect and his team to realize this goal,” said Director of Communications Eugene Arhin.

Akufo-Addo also praised the Electoral Commission and the Ghanaian people for conducting a peaceful and credible election. He called on all Ghanaians to work together to strengthen the nation’s democratic institutions, emphasizing the importance of upholding the rule of law.

In a gesture of goodwill, Akufo-Addo invited President-elect Mahama to Jubilee House on December 11, 2024, to begin the transition process. This marks a historic moment of political unity in Ghana, underscoring the country’s commitment to democratic governance on the African continent.