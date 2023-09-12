Samuel Plange Presents Awards To Prince De Henry Educational Complex

12 year old Samuel Plange who was voted Best Boxer at the 2023 Greater Accra Ga Homowo Boxing Tournament on Monday presented his awards to his school, Prince De Henry Educational Complex at Laterbiokorshie in Accra.

The James Town Boxing Gym product was supported by ace Sports Journalist and President of the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG) as well as Deputy Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine who made the presentation and advised the pupils to be serious with their studies, and do every thing will love, dedication and commitment.

Mr. Eric Otabil, a teacher on behalf of the school presented a new school bag and stationary to Samuel Plange. He urged him to train harder to win more laurels and tasked other pupils to do same in other disciplines.

Mr. Archiebald Nii Amartei Armah, proprietor of the school commended Samuel Plange for his achievements over the past three years and advised him to be focused on his education and sport as both will take him to bigger places.

Present at the short ceremony were Coach Randy of the James Town Boxing Gym, Africanus Neequaye of Labone SHS, a boxer who passed through Prince De Henry Education Complex and Mubarak Nanor aka America, a GBA licensed Make Maker.