Samuel Takyi Aka ‘The Ring Warrior’ Meets Asafa Powell

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist Samuel Takyi Aka ‘The Ring Warrior’ has met Asafa Powell who set the 100-meter world record twice between June 2005 and May 2008, with times of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds.

He told Yours Truly, to meet the once fastest man in the world in very inspiring and motivating.

“Asafa Powell is my role model because he came from a modest background and become a world hero, I also come from a background that you can’t talk about, but when I went to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, I was chosen by the IOC President to represent the athletes from Africa and I will never forget that moment standing by the Japanese Prime Minister and the President of the International Olympic Committee. I am very grateful to General One, the Press Attache and the GOC President, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah” he expressed.

Samuel Takyi has since turned professional after winning the first Olympic Bronze for Ghana in nearly 30 years. He has promised to win a world boxing title belt.