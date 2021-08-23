Samuel Takyi changes his mind on going professional

Ghana’s Bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi, has rescinded his decision to go professional and says he is preparing for future international competitions.

The 20 year old skillful boxer was the only African boxer to win a medal, and was selected to be on the IOC podium at the closing ceremony of the Games.

Takyi aka ‘Ring Warrior’ on Saturday revealed in an interview on Warm Up Plus that he was going professional after his Tokyo feat.

But speaking in an interview on Happy 98.9FM on Monday, Takyi indicated that after consultations with his team, he has decided to stay in the amateur ranks for now.

“I had wanted to go professional due to talks in town. But after engaging my team, I will continue with amateur boxing. I have many bouts coming up in the future and I want to raise the flag of Ghana high. My focus now is on the Commonwealth Games and probably the next Olympic Games. For now, I will be fighting in the amateur level”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.

Takyi also pleaded with the government to support boxing athletes in the country ahead of the Commonwealth Games and future competition.

“I hope the government will give us the needed support in the future.

“We need to go on training tours and also fight different opponents so we will get the needed exposure”, he added.

The product of Discipline Boxing Gym is Ghana’s first athlete to win an Olympic medal in 29 years, and first boxer to win a medal in 49 years.