Samuel Takyi Eyes Second Olympic Games Appearance And Targets Gold At Paris 2024

Boxer Samuel Takyi hopes to return to the Black Bombers to represent Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The Ring Warrior told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that he will make a second appearance at the Olympic Games.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze Medalist said he wants to carry Ghana to the next level in sports as Ghana prepares to host the 13th African Games.

According to Takyi, he was at the sod cutting ceremony at Borteyman, so he must contribute fully to the success of the Local Organising Committee in staging Accra 2023 for the government as well as people of Ghana.

Takyi disclosed that he will love to represent his country at the African Games 2023 being hosted for the first time in Ghana and the Olympic Games qualifiers.

He revealed that a professional from America beat him to lose the gold at the Olympic Games, and after researching and learning a lot, he has decided to have a second shot at the Olympic Games.

“I really love the scene when we arrived from the Olympic Games and the love Ghanaians showed to us if there is a chance for me to grab the gold for Ghana, I am fully ready to come back to the Black Bombers and help Ghana to win gold. I want to be on record as a two time Olympian because I want to meet the IOC President once again, he is my friend. ”

Samuel Takyi who currently trains with Coach Dr. Ofori Asare at the Wisdom Boxing Gym may also move to a new management, but he feels the love and exposure given by the Bazooka Promotions headed by young promoter, Mr. Clement Quartey.

Takyi noted that because of four people who inspired and motivated him to became a Super Star, naming Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ofori Asare who coached him at Tokyo 2020 and Mr. Sammy Heywood Okine who psyched and encouraged him to focus and target the goal and reason for representing the nation.

“Because of these four people, I will be at Paris 2024. We passed through Paris on transit from Tokyo, and I remember promising to come there for the gold, I have experienced a lot and my target is the Olympic gold” he stressed.

Samuel Takyi who is Africa’s leading boxer (Number One) after defeating the first and second continental contenders believe Ghana can win more medals at Paris 2024 because the Athletics Association also has some amazing athletes, like Ben Azamati, Paul Amoah, Deborah Acquah, Grace Obuor, and others.

He congratulated Coach Ofori Asare on his appointed as Technical Committee member of the IBA.

He also wished the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President and Executive Board more life, knowledge, wisdom and prosperity in leading Ghana Sports.